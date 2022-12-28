Insider Buying: Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) Director W. Mark Watson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $15,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vaxart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 2,297,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,131. Vaxart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 67.56% and a negative net margin of 16,892.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxart

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Vaxart by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxart by 36.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 116.3% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vaxart by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxart by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 143,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VXRT. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Vaxart from $6.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Vaxart from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

