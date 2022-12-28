Insider Selling: Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$15,570.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.57, for a total transaction of C$15,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,568,412.81.

Charles Bruce Scott Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 22nd, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 1,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.33, for a total value of C$16,330.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Charles Bruce Scott Scott sold 2,000 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.35, for a total value of C$32,700.00.

TSE SEA opened at C$16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.38. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.83 and a 12-month high of C$28.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.

Seabridge Gold ( TSE:SEA Get Rating ) (NYSE:SA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.15. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

