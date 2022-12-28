Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 50,100 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $47,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,289,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Osmium Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Spark Networks alerts:

On Friday, December 23rd, Osmium Partners, Llc sold 26,601 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $19,418.73.

Spark Networks Stock Performance

LOV remained flat at $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,827. Spark Networks SE has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spark Networks ( NYSE:LOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spark Networks SE will post -7.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spark Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Spark Networks

(Get Rating)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.