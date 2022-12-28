Insider Selling: Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Director Sells 728 Shares of Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) Director Daas Kaj Den sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total transaction of $235,668.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,898,912.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI traded down $5.70 on Wednesday, hitting $332.30. 94,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,990. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.30 and a 12-month high of $353.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.32 and a 200-day moving average of $283.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.03. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,613,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth $919,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $1,686,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $621,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

