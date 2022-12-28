International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after buying an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after buying an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.35. 29,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 481.76%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

