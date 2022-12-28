International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 168.25 ($2.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 165 ($1.99) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 155 ($1.87) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 127.94 ($1.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.80. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 180.10 ($2.17). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 129.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 116.92.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

