Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Short Interest Update

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 984.6% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADRE. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 12.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance

ADRE stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 5,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,095. Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.30.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Cuts Dividend

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%.

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

