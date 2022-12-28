Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,040 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.39% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 11,560.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,707. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $26.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.44.

