Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 105.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 34,231 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 166,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $1.928 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

