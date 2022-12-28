Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) is Mason & Associates Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Mason & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF makes up about 6.1% of Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mason & Associates Inc owned approximately 3.84% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $17,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYE. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA RYE opened at $73.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $82.02.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.