Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.3% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.83. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

