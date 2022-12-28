Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC owned 0.88% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $18,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPG traded down $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $151.61. 7,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.21. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $214.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

