Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, an increase of 890.7% from the November 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

IIM traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,709. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $17.07.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

