Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Update

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 725,900 shares, a growth of 480.7% from the November 30th total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VRIG stock remained flat at $24.71 during trading hours on Wednesday. 723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,764. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $24.41 and a 52-week high of $25.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

