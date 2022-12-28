Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/26/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $78.00 to $73.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $99.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $92.00.

12/7/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

12/1/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/28/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $118.00 to $105.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/3/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $97.00 to $73.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Edwards Lifesciences had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $67.13 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,685. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $571,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,607,436,000 after purchasing an additional 218,908 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,418,052,000 after purchasing an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,481,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

