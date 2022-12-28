Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Block (SQ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Block (NYSE: SQ):

12/21/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $135.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $104.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2022 – Block had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $69.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/8/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $130.00.

11/18/2022 – Block had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2022 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $69.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Block was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Block had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $117.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $97.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $134.00 to $114.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Block had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $100.00.

NYSE SQ opened at $59.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $169.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.98.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. On average, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 422,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total value of $220,897.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,535 shares of company stock worth $19,338,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Block by 28.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,173,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 483,342 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 10.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 833,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,604,000 after buying an additional 43,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 0.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 61,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

