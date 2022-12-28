Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 2,695 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after buying an additional 1,219,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $366.61. 5,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,592. The firm has a market cap of $348.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

