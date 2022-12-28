Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 3,828 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,061 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.4% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.07. 6,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,135. The stock has a market cap of $195.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.82.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

