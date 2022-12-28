Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,129 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $685,157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,019,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,602,000 after acquiring an additional 289,812 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,907,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,167,000 after acquiring an additional 357,979 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. 37,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,139,848. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.36. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

