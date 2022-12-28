Investment Partners LTD. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.28. 15,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,016. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $141.77.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

