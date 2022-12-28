Investment Partners LTD. Has $819,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.45. 47,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,816. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.31.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

