Investment Partners LTD. Has $937,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after buying an additional 796,107 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after acquiring an additional 61,077 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 12,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,166. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

