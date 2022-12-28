Investment Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 313,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $185,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 796.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 166,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,058,000 after purchasing an additional 147,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. Benchmark lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total value of $5,099,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $90,777,209.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total transaction of $3,997,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,768,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $5.42 on Wednesday, reaching $550.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,981. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $475.77 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $531.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $542.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

