Investment Partners LTD. Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 136.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.21. 34,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,287. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.