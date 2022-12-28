Investment Partners LTD. Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dow Chemical Co. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 32.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,718,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,010 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,501,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,367,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,815,000 after purchasing an additional 855,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,253,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.46. 59,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,542. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $55.99 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

