Investment Partners LTD. Makes New Investment in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned about 0.50% of Farmers National Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut Farmers National Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

FMNB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,961. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $486.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.80 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 18.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.