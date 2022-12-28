Investment Partners LTD. Purchases New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,577 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after buying an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after buying an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.73. 9,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

