IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.05

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 81605 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Insider Activity at IonQ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock worth $88,963. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IonQ by 163.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.