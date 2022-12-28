IOTA Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. IOTA has a market cap of $467.37 million and approximately $7.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00010616 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000129 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.