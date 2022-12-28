IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Trading Up 16.7%

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQE from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 60 ($0.72) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

