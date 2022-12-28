iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Increased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 207.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after purchasing an additional 369,318 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after buying an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after buying an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after buying an additional 825,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,103. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.04 and a 1 year high of $106.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.00.

