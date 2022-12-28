iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,904 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,550,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,333,000 after buying an additional 340,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,950,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,770,000 after buying an additional 572,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,544,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,759,000 after buying an additional 209,120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average is $48.95.

