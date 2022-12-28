iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Bought by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 436.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,808,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471,399 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises about 6.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $71,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 242.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $38.54 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.78.

