iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.8% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 33,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.36. The stock had a trading volume of 82,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,311. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $114.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.15.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

