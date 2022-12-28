iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 57.2% from the November 30th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,571,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,575,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 116.1% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after buying an additional 98,533 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.54. 81,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,950. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $39.74.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%.

