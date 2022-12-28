iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 5.9% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.98. 6,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,883. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $77.28 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.