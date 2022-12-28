iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up about 2.1% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,396.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,685,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,180,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,597,000 after acquiring an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 98.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,076,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 534,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth $17,998,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ COMT opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $8.398 per share. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.