iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,089 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $48.32 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $73.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

