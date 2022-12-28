iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,872,000 after buying an additional 185,839 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $158,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 170,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,535,000 after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth $1,695,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 100,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,310,834. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $66.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

