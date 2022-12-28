iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,710 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $13,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 139.0% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 46,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 167,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $81.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

