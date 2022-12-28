iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 105,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the second quarter worth $374,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.11. The stock had a trading volume of 22,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,169. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

