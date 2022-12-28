iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 75.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter valued at $256,000.

Get iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.52. 16,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,800. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.83. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $91.44.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.