iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Shares Bought by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $382,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $31.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.66. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

