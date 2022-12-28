iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (TSE:XMU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.1983 per share on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF stock traded down C$0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$66.16. 5,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129. iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF has a 12-month low of C$58.09 and a 12-month high of C$70.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.90.

