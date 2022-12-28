iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 16,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the second quarter worth $3,954,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth $4,219,000. Glovista Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 163,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,715 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,533 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,851,000.

