iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the November 30th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.05. 16,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,783. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $19.40.
iShares MSCI UAE ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI UAE ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE)
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Why Did Immutep Ltd Stock Soar Recently?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
- 3 Industrial Stocks to Help Build Your 2023 Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI UAE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.