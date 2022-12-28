iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Stock Position Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.04% of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter worth $728,000. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the second quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.31.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

