iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.50. 1,770,985 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.