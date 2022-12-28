iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $91.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average of $92.06. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40.

