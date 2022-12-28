iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 255,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $464,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,558,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,546,000 after buying an additional 56,435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 594,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,644,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VLUE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $91.21. 552,841 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.06. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

