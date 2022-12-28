iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $105.54 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.31.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

